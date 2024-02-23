McDonald’s moves ‘cheese’ from its Maharashtra outlet menus

New Delhi: Westlife Foodworld Ltd, which operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India, has temporarily removed the word “cheese" from its menu in Maharashtra following allegations that the fast food chain uses cheese substitutes in some burgers and nuggets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its McCheese Burger has been renamed Cheddar Delight burger, Cheese Nuggets have been renamed Veg Nuggets while Cheese and Corn Burger is now American burger. The Blueberry Cheesecake has been renamed Blueberry Cake.

In the December quarter, Maharashtra's Food & Drugs Administration had suspended the licence of a McDonald’s outlet in Ahmednagar over claims that the chain’s McCheese burger is non-compliant with local food standards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It said that the burger chain is using cheese substitutes without proper labelling for several items listed on the menu, according to a news report in the Times of India Friday.

FSSAI is yet to respond to queries sent by Mint seeking clarifications on the issue.

The fast food chain, therefore, dropped the word “cheese" from items listed on the menu, Saurabh Kalra, chief operating officer (COO), Westlife Foodworld Ltd said in a filing with the BSE on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In Maharashtra we changed the name for a few products, so that we are able to comply and eventually to a clarification and reinstate the names," Kalra said.

Westlife Foodworld claims it uses high-quality cheese in all cheese-containing products and is "actively engaging" with the authorities on this issue.

"Amid recent reports about the removal of 'Cheese' from our menu at McDonald's locations in Maharashtra, we want to assure our valued customers that only genuine, high-quality cheese is used in all our cheese-containing products," the company said in its filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Collaborating with suppliers adhering to global standards ensures top-quality cheese in our product offerings and not cheese analogues or any substitute. We are actively engaging with the competent authorities on this issue and awaiting their final clarification. We have always been adhering to stringent food standards and are fully compliant with all applicable food laws," the company added.

Shares of Westlife ended 2.3% lower at ₹794 on the BSE on Friday in a largely flat market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!