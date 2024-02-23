Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  McDonald’s moves ‘cheese’ from its Maharashtra outlet menus

McDonald’s moves ‘cheese’ from its Maharashtra outlet menus

Suneera Tandon

  • The McCheese Burger has been renamed Cheddar Delight Burger, Cheese Nuggets have been renamed Veg Nuggets while Cheese and Corn Burger is now American burger.

Maharashtra's Food & Drugs Administration suspended the licence of a McDonald’s outlet in Ahmednagar over claims that the chain’s McCheese burger is non-compliant with local food standards. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Westlife Foodworld Ltd, which operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India, has temporarily removed the word “cheese" from its menu in Maharashtra following allegations that the fast food chain uses cheese substitutes in some burgers and nuggets.

Its McCheese Burger has been renamed Cheddar Delight burger, Cheese Nuggets have been renamed Veg Nuggets while Cheese and Corn Burger is now American burger. The Blueberry Cheesecake has been renamed Blueberry Cake.

In the December quarter, Maharashtra's Food & Drugs Administration had suspended the licence of a McDonald’s outlet in Ahmednagar over claims that the chain’s McCheese burger is non-compliant with local food standards.

It said that the burger chain is using cheese substitutes without proper labelling for several items listed on the menu, according to a news report in the Times of India Friday.

FSSAI is yet to respond to queries sent by Mint seeking clarifications on the issue.

The fast food chain, therefore, dropped the word “cheese" from items listed on the menu, Saurabh Kalra, chief operating officer (COO), Westlife Foodworld Ltd said in a filing with the BSE on Friday.

“In Maharashtra we changed the name for a few products, so that we are able to comply and eventually to a clarification and reinstate the names," Kalra said.

Westlife Foodworld claims it uses high-quality cheese in all cheese-containing products and is "actively engaging" with the authorities on this issue.

"Amid recent reports about the removal of 'Cheese' from our menu at McDonald's locations in Maharashtra, we want to assure our valued customers that only genuine, high-quality cheese is used in all our cheese-containing products," the company said in its filing.

"Collaborating with suppliers adhering to global standards ensures top-quality cheese in our product offerings and not cheese analogues or any substitute. We are actively engaging with the competent authorities on this issue and awaiting their final clarification. We have always been adhering to stringent food standards and are fully compliant with all applicable food laws," the company added.

Shares of Westlife ended 2.3% lower at 794 on the BSE on Friday in a largely flat market.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.