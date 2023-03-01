McDonald’s north and east to partner NGOs for hiring

New Delhi: The developer for McDonald’s restaurants in north and east India is set to hire 1,500 employees, or 50% of its estimated future workforce, via non-government organizations by 2025 .

McDonald’s India (North and East) has launched a community campaign ‘McDonald’s For Youth’ which aims to provide gainful employment to local communities. The fast-food chain hired over 500 people over the last year via not-for-profit organizations such as Magic Bus, Tech Mahindra foundation, Quess Corp Foundation, and Tarraqi.

The hiring initiative is run under the chain’s McDonalds for Youth campaign.

“McDonalds for Youth is a campaign through which we aim to offer gainful employment for the youth, especially youth from the under-privileged communities who have limited education and employment opportunities. We aim to hire 50% of our entry level workforce under this initiative, invest in their overall growth and development through our world class high-quality training and learning programs. This initiative is much more than filling open positions, it is about being a part of the local communities, and is an attempt to make them a part of us," said Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East.

By collaborating with NGOs and leading the way in creating opportunities for underprivileged individuals, McDonald’s India -North and East hopes to be a catalyst for change while helping to shape a brighter future for India.

To be sure, the McDonald’s business in India is split into two development partners.

McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. In north and east India, McDonald’s operates 150 restaurants providing direct employment to more than 5,000 people. The fast-food chain operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.