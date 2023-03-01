McDonald’s north and east to partner NGOs for hiring
By collaborating with NGOs and leading the way in creating opportunities for underprivileged individuals, McDonald’s India -North and East hopes to be a catalyst for change while helping to shape a brighter future for India
New Delhi: The developer for McDonald’s restaurants in north and east India is set to hire 1,500 employees, or 50% of its estimated future workforce, via non-government organizations by 2025 .
