McDonald’s north and east to partner NGOs for hiring

“McDonalds for Youth is a campaign through which we aim to offer gainful employment for the youth, especially youth from the under-privileged communities who have limited education and employment opportunities. We aim to hire 50% of our entry level workforce under this initiative, invest in their overall growth and development through our world class high-quality training and learning programs. This initiative is much more than filling open positions, it is about being a part of the local communities, and is an attempt to make them a part of us," said Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East.