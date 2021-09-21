McDonald’s Corp. said the toys included in its Happy Meals will be made from more sustainable materials by 2025, as large companies look to make their operations more environmentally friendly.

The fast-food chain said it is shifting some of its toys to plant-based materials from plastics made out of fossil fuels. It will also swap in books and cards for figures made out of less sustainable materials. The new toys will begin appearing in the U.S. in January, executives said.

“Our entire supply chain has had to change with this," said Amy Murray, vice president of global marketing enablement. “It has been a massive undertaking."

McDonald’s is a big player in the toy market, purchasing around a billion toys a year globally for Happy Meals, the company said. The toys will cost the same for restaurant franchisees as those currently sold, according to McDonald’s.

Companies from oil giants to food businesses have faced pressure to make their operations greener or focus more on climate-friendly endeavors. And investors, in some cases, have been the ones pushing for companies to do so.

Mondelez International Inc., maker of Chips Ahoy! cookies and Ritz crackers, a few years ago said all of its wrappers would be recyclable by 2025. Investors had pressured the company several years earlier to look at its packaging’s environmental impact.

But as companies have touted their sustainable efforts, some have been accused of “greenwashing" or making deceptive environmental or social claims.

McDonald’s said its effort would result in a roughly 90% reduction in virgin fossil fuel-based plastic use compared with 2018 levels, or the equivalent to more than 650,000 people eliminating plastics from their lives each year.

The company said it tested the new toys with children and restaurant owners, and families support their efforts to wean off plastics.

“All our franchisees and customers see what’s happening in the world," Ms. Murray said. “They really want McDonald’s to be relevant in the future."

