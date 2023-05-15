McDonald's restaurants owner Westlife Foodworld appoints Amit Jatia as chairperson2 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Amit's role will be to ensure that Westlife Foodworld continues to navigate the opportunities of the rapidly changing global business landscape, through a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence across all facets of its business.
Westlife Foodworld, owner and operator of Mcdonald's, on Monday, designated Amit Jatia as the chairperson of the company with effect from today. Along these lines, Westlife also designated Smita Jatia as Vice Chairperson.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×