Westlife Foodworld, owner and operator of Mcdonald's, on Monday, designated Amit Jatia as the chairperson of the company with effect from today. Along these lines, Westlife also designated Smita Jatia as Vice Chairperson.

Earlier, Amit was the vice chairperson of Westlife Foodworld.

Amit Jatia, Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld said, "It has been a privilege for me to lead such a talented and dedicated team of professionals who have built a strong organization over the years. I am humbled by the trust that the Board of Directors has placed in me, and I am committed to serving the best interests of our shareholders, employees, customers, and communities."

Amit's role will be to ensure that Westlife Foodworld continues to navigate the opportunities of the rapidly changing global business landscape, through a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence across all facets of its business.

At the same time, Amit added, "he shall remain true to the core values that have made our company successful. I look forward to working closely with our Board of Directors, leadership team, and all our employees to achieve our shared vision for the future."

As per the regulatory filing, Amit, widely regarded as the country's pioneer of the QSR industry in India, was instrumental in establishing McDonald’s in India in 1996. Since then, he has been an integral part of the QSR industry for over 26 years. Under his leadership, McDonald’s India (West & South) expanded its footprint to over 357 restaurants, launched its in-house specialty coffee chain McCafé, and scaled itself to a food tech company going from strength to strength.

Further, Smita Jatia has been elevated to Vice Chairperson of the company, effective today. A business stalwart with over two decades of experience in the QSR industry, Smita was instrumental in the company's growth trajectory, launching innovative formats, and most importantly, reviving the brand during and after COVID. She has been at the forefront of driving the aggressive growth of McDonald’s in the market and establishing it as one of the most loved brands in the country.

She said, "I am honoured and excited to accept the position of Vice Chairperson of Westlife Foodworld. The journey to this new role has been remarkable, and I am grateful for the support and encouragement of my colleagues, the Board of Directors, and our stakeholders."

At the time of writing, Westlife Foodworld's share price traded at ₹756.80 apiece down by 1% on BSE. The stock traded in the range of ₹763.95 apiece and ₹747.05 apiece.