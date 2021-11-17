NEW DELHI : Fast food chain McDonald’s has partnered with packaged consumer goods company ITC Ltd, to sell the latter’s B Natural range of mixed fruit beverage to its popular Happy Meal.

The Happy Meal—largely targeted at children—will include a choice of McAloo Tikki burger or a McEgg Happy Meal burger along with a pack of B Natural Mixed Fruit (with no added sugar or preservatives) and a cup of hot corn, Westlife Development that operates McDonald’s India outlets in West and South India said in a statement.

The new Happy Meal will be available across all McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India.

McDonald’s has in the past attempted to make its Happy Meals more wholesome—for instance, in the US it trimmed the portion of french fries and added fresh fruit or vegetables to its Happy Meal offering.

In India, the initiative is a part of McDonald’s #25ActsofHappy campaign undertaken by the brand to give customers sweet surprises through the year, as it completes 25 years in the country.

“At McDonald’s, we have always been cognizant of the needs and demands of our ever-evolving consumers. Children are an integral part of the McDonald’s family, and we are excited to bring this new wholesome Happy Meal to them," said Arvind R.P., director of marketing and communications, McDonald’s India (West and South).

In 2018,McDonald’s launched its Good Food Journey initiative by re-engineering its existing menu to make it more “wholesome and nutritious", the local partner said. As part of its efforts, the fast-food chain reduced sodium content by 20% in some of its products, reduced oil content in its mayonnaise, made its patties 100% artificial preservative free, and introduced the option of whole wheat buns.

Such brand partnerships to set new standards for the industry are indeed encouraging and exciting, Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer, dairy and beverages, ITC Limited, said.

