McDonald's teams up with Rashmika Mandanna for ‘Famous Orders'

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : McDonald’s India (South and West) has curated a special meal in collaboration with Telugu and Kannada language film actor Rashmika Mandanna which will start selling this week. This meal includes the actor's favorite dishes from the fast-food chain and will be sold in exclusive packaging. The company has also launched a television commercial with the actor to promote the offering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : McDonald’s India (South and West) has curated a special meal in collaboration with Telugu and Kannada language film actor Rashmika Mandanna which will start selling this week. This meal includes the actor's favorite dishes from the fast-food chain and will be sold in exclusive packaging. The company has also launched a television commercial with the actor to promote the offering.

‘The Rashmika Meal’ will be available across all McDonald’s restaurants for a limited time in South India. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

‘The Rashmika Meal’ will be available across all McDonald’s restaurants for a limited time in South India. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

In a media release, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I have grown up with the brand. I am excited to share my McDonald’s favourites with everyone." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said its 'Famous Orders' platform has seen global success. Actors like Mariah Carey in the US and the popular South Korean band BTS all have meals under Famous Orders launched in about 50 markets worldwide. This is the first of the 'Famous Orders' meal collaboration for India.

This meal is targeted at the actor's fans who, the company said, can eat her way. A company spokesperson added the company is positive about the collaboration with the actor and that everyone, including the most famous celebrities, has their go-to orders at McDonald's.

In June this year, the fast-food chain's partner for south and west – Westlife Development – had said it would serve its BTS Meal—part of a global collaboration with the South Korean boy band —in its restaurants in south and west India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}