McDonald's to start testing its plant-based burger from next month

McDonald, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger from Nov. 3 for a limited time

McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it would test its plant-based McPlant burger, developed in partnership with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat, in eight US outlets next month.

The fast-food chain, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger from Nov. 3 for a limited time.

The fast-food chain, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger from Nov. 3 for a limited time.

The McPlant burger is already available in some countries, including Sweden, Denmark and UK.

McDonald's added it would run the test as long as supplies last.