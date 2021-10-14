Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
McDonald's to start testing its plant-based burger from next month

McDonald's to start testing its plant-based burger from next month

McDonald's added it would run the test as long as supplies last
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST Aditi Sebastian, Reuters

McDonald, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger from Nov. 3 for a limited time

BENGALURU : McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it would test its plant-based McPlant burger, developed in partnership with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat, in eight US outlets next month.

The fast-food chain, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger from Nov. 3 for a limited time.

The McPlant burger is already available in some countries, including Sweden, Denmark and UK.

McDonald's added it would run the test as long as supplies last.

Shares of Beyond Meat rose 3% in premarket trade.

