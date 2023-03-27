Home / Companies / News /  McDonald’s to Study Pros and Cons of Reusable Packaging
McDonald’s to Study Pros and Cons of Reusable Packaging

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:21 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 04, 2017 a logo of US burger chain McDonalds is pictured above a branch of the fast food restaurant in central London. - McDonald's reported January 31, 2023 a jump in fourth-quarter profits following higher sales in most markets, scoring with consumers worried about inflation. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Already using some durable containers in France and Germany, the fast-food company will examine the overall environmental impact worldwide and plans to report its findings next year

McDonald’s Corp. said it will weigh the pros and cons of reusable packaging in its restaurants worldwide, addressing an environmental predicament as European laws have begun to force the fast-food titan to offer its fare in more durable containers.

