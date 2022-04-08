McDowell’s soda becomes 'celebrations partner' of 5 IPL teams

"Over the last 10 years, we have seen a lot of bonds form amongst our players, both Indian and international, thus making the sport more entertaining for the fans. Through their unique friendships, we have also gone on to win the tournament. That is the testimony- that yaars and yaari can truly make things happen. We are excited to have the No1 enabler of friendships, McDowell's No1 Soda on board this year and forge new bonds through the season," said K. Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad commented on this association.