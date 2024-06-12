McKinsey boss’s next big consulting project: His own firm
Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 12 Jun 2024, 05:50 PM IST
SummaryAfter a turbulent few years, Bob Sternfels talks about revamping the company’s structure and employee development. “Not everyone gets an A.”
Soon after Bob Sternfels took the top job at the consulting giant McKinsey a few years ago, he embarked on an around-the-world tour to meet with the lowest rung of managers at the firm.
