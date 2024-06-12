McKinsey boss’s next big consulting project: His own firm

3,000 partners

What has made running McKinsey challenging, those inside and outside the firm say, is that the company has grown significantly in recent years. McKinsey has roughly 45,000 employees around the globe and about 3,000 partners. While that is still a fraction of some of its broader consulting-industry peers—Accenture had about 740,000 employees at the end of February—it is still a steep increase from its past. As recently as 2021, McKinsey had about 30,000 employees.