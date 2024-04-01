Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ Companies / News/  McKinsey & Company offers employees 9 months salary, incentives to resign
BackBack

McKinsey & Company offers employees 9 months salary, incentives to resign

Livemint

McKinsey & Company offers UK staff a resignation package including nine months salary, benefits, and freedom to seek new employment without client obligations.

Premium

McKinsey & Company is offering many high-level staffers in the UK a chance to resign in exchange for nine months salary and additional benefits. The employees in question will also be able to utilise this time to secure new employment without any obligation to work on client assignments. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 01 Apr 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App