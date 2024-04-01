McKinsey & Company offers employees 9 months salary, incentives to resign
McKinsey & Company offers UK staff a resignation package including nine months salary, benefits, and freedom to seek new employment without client obligations.
McKinsey & Company is offering many high-level staffers in the UK a chance to resign in exchange for nine months salary and additional benefits. The employees in question will also be able to utilise this time to secure new employment without any obligation to work on client assignments.
