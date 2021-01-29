McKinsey is in settlement talks with states over opioid work

McKinsey & Co. is close to reaching a settlement with state attorneys general over advice it gave to Purdue Pharma LP and other opioid manufacturers that have been targeted by states over their alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks come amid the release of court filings in recent months detailing recommendations McKinsey made to Purdue on how to aggressively boost sales of its OxyContin painkiller at a time the country was reeling from opioid addiction and deaths.

The potential deal could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, though the exact terms are still being worked out and discussions may not result in an agreement, the people said.

McKinsey has told the states it is open to a deal that would avert any civil lawsuits attorneys general could file against the consulting firm, these people said. States and local governments have been investigating opioid-industry players for several years, filing thousands of lawsuits that pushed Purdue into bankruptcy in 2019 and have resulted in multibillion-dollar settlement talks with other manufacturers and drug distributors.

A settlement, should one be reached, wouldn’t cover other potential legal liability, including legal claims that could be brought by Purdue or its creditors. Generally, bankrupt companies can sometimes bring legal claims against former advisers alleging advice provided resulted in management breaching duties they owe company stakeholders.

McKinsey said last month it didn’t adequately acknowledge “the terrible impact of opioid misuse and addiction on millions of families across the country" and as a result stopped doing any work on opioid-specific businesses in 2019. The consulting firm said its work with Purdue was intended to support legal use of opioids.

The settlement talks come in the wake of hundreds of exhibits being unsealed in Purdue’s chapter 11 case at the request of news outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, represented by attorneys at the nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

The documents provide new insights into work McKinsey did for Purdue when the Stamford Conn., drug company faced declining profit following the introduction of a new version of OxyContin in 2010 that was designed to deter abuse by making tablets harder to snort or inject.

Purdue pleaded guilty in November to three federal felonies, including paying illegal kickbacks and deceiving drug-enforcement officials. Members of the Sackler family that own Purdue separately agreed to a $225 million civil settlement with the Justice Department, without admitting any liability.

In court papers filed in conjunction with the Justice Department plea and settlement, federal prosecutors detailed how an unnamed consulting company helped Purdue develop an initiative to aggressively boost OxyContin sales and marketing between 2013 and 2018. The recently unsealed bankruptcy court documents show that the consultant developing the initiative was McKinsey.

The Justice Department alleged the Purdue sales initiative, named “Evolve to Excellence," was overseen by McKinsey and top Purdue leaders and led health-care providers to write prescriptions for OxyContin that were medically unnecessary.

A Justice Department spokeswoman and a representative for the Mortimer Sackler branch of the Sackler family declined to comment. Purdue didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. A lawyer for the Raymond Sackler branch of the family said McKinsey told Purdue that its recommendations were industry best practices and “the board took McKinsey, a top consulting firm, at its word."

In August 2013, about two months after Purdue enlisted McKinsey, consultants sent a memo to Purdue executives with 20 recommendations they said would boost sales of OxyContin by more than $100 million annually, according to an exhibit unsealed earlier this month in Purdue’s bankruptcy case.

McKinsey recommended Purdue’s sales team target a small group of health-care providers the drugmaker knew prescribed high volumes of OxyContin and spend less time on doctors who prescribed the opioid medication the least, describing the two groups as “high value" and “low value" prescribers, respectively. The memo, included in the unsealed court records, urged Purdue to start work on McKinsey’s recommendations immediately and said success required “permanently changing how the company operates, from HQ to the field."

“The ‘discoveries’ of McKinsey are astonishing," Richard Sackler, the son of one of Purdue’s co-founders, said in an email, made available in bankruptcy court documents, to his cousin and fellow Purdue director Mortimer D.A. Sackler, days after McKinsey sent its recommendations to company executives. Richard Sackler and Mortimer D.A. Sackler left Purdue’s board in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

McKinsey’s memo didn’t say how its proposal for increasing sales would be integrated with Purdue’s existing system for deterring opioid abuse. The company’s system for detecting and deterring opioid abuse included its Abuse and Diversion Detection Program, which had been in place for about a decade by the time McKinsey was retained to recommend ways to increase OxyContin revenue.

Purdue’s ADD program required sales representatives to alert the company if health-care providers displayed certain warning signs, including an atypical pattern of prescribing. McKinsey advised Purdue that there was “significant opportunity" to shift sales calls to the highest volume prescribers, who as a group wrote 25 times as many OxyContin prescriptions on average than their peers, according to an August 2013 McKinsey memo sent to Purdue executives and made public in bankruptcy court.

Court documents indicate the Evolve to Excellence initiative was well received by management at the time. Months later, in April 2014, Purdue Chief Financial Officer Edward Mahoney sent a financial report to company executives and board members that said demand for OxyContin was up roughly $18 million year-to-date and prescriptions were nearly 4% higher than projected, according to court filings.

“The E2E effort has resulted in significant improvement," Mr. Mahoney said in the report.

The Sacklers, who own Purdue and are former members of the company board, have denied all wrongdoing and said in court papers that Purdue’s board was only told that company management had retained McKinsey after the consulting work already was under way. Former Purdue director David Sackler in December testified before members of Congress that the board relied upon company management to comply with all relevant laws and regulations.

In bankruptcy court filings, the Sacklers’s lawyers have said the board never adopted McKinsey’s recommendations or told management to do so and described E2E as a “routine management initiative" that began after the FDA determined the reformulated OxyContin had physical and chemical properties that made it more difficult to abuse.

Purdue’s board was presented with epidemiological data at the time the E2E initiative was being discussed that they believed showed switching patients to reformulated OxyContin would reduce and deter opioid abuse, the Sacklers’ lawyers have said in court papers.

The Sacklers have offered a $3 billion settlement to resolve lawsuits filed by states and local governments and to transform the company into a public-benefit corporation owned by its creditors.

Lawyers working on the Purdue chapter 11 case are facing a tight timeline if they intend to fulfill the U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain’s request they present a reorganization plan for Purdue by the spring. Judge Drain is overseeing Purdue’s chapter 11 case.

