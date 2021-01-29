Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >McKinsey is in settlement talks with states over opioid work
AP Photo

McKinsey is in settlement talks with states over opioid work

6 min read . 02:11 PM IST Jonathan Randles , The Wall Street Journal

  • Potential deal comes on the heels of new documents that detail McKinsey’s work to boost OxyContin sales for Purdue Pharma

McKinsey & Co. is close to reaching a settlement with state attorneys general over advice it gave to Purdue Pharma LP and other opioid manufacturers that have been targeted by states over their alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks come amid the release of court filings in recent months detailing recommendations McKinsey made to Purdue on how to aggressively boost sales of its OxyContin painkiller at a time the country was reeling from opioid addiction and deaths.

