McKinsey is in settlement talks with states over opioid work

McKinsey is in settlement talks with states over opioid work6 min read . 02:11 PM IST
- Potential deal comes on the heels of new documents that detail McKinsey’s work to boost OxyContin sales for Purdue Pharma
McKinsey & Co. is close to reaching a settlement with state attorneys general over advice it gave to Purdue Pharma LP and other opioid manufacturers that have been targeted by states over their alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.
The talks come amid the release of court filings in recent months detailing recommendations McKinsey made to Purdue on how to aggressively boost sales of its OxyContin painkiller at a time the country was reeling from opioid addiction and deaths.
