McKinsey list 10 suggestions for India to achieve net-zero emission goals

“Our ‘Decarbonising India’ report shows that the benefits of a well-planned, orderly, accelerated transition would outweigh the downsides, given India’s growth outlook. But it would require the nation to act within this decade, using its growth momentum to build India right for the decades thereafter. While actions needed are challenging, most of them are economically viable, and hence the journey is doable," said Rajat Gupta, Senior Partner and Asia leader of the Sustainability Practice, McKinsey & Company, and coauthor of the report.