McKinsey to cut 360 jobs as client demand slows down, these roles to be affected
The reductions are global and will affect employees across a variety of divisions including design, data engineering, cloud and software, according to people familiar with the matter. The cuts are expected to impact about 3% of the 12,000 staffers who are considered specialists
Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. has announced plans to eliminate approximately 360 jobs globally, affecting around 3 per cent of its specialist and technically-skilled workforce, on April 11.
