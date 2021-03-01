McKinsey’s leadership vote reveals cracks in its global partnership

If Mr. Smit wins, he would serve only one three-year term because of his age and the firm’s retirement rules, which state that nobody can hold the position once they reach 60 years of age—and that the partner selected must be able to finish their term before they turn 60, according to people inside the firm. That would mean McKinsey would have three top partners in five years. Firm officials said McKinsey’s committee-heavy management structure means that cadence wouldn’t be disruptive.