McKinsey’s top executive wants to change how the firm operates

Part of the reason is we’re going to move away from time as an approximation for your skills, and rather be much more specific around what your skills are. So you may join us with 20 years’ experience but your tenure may say six months in the firm. That is not a good approximation for your skill. And if you push this, what that means is much more flexibility on time to partner, much more flexibility on the pathways to partner and much more flexibility on ways to have impact over time.