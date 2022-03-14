Coal India unit, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said it has become the largest coal-producing company in the country. The company said it has crossed 157 million tonnes in coal production in the financial year 2021-22. And, on March 12, the company produced 7.62 lakh tonne of dry fuel. The company claimed that it is the highest production in a day during the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company, OP Singh congratulated all officers, staff, employees of contracted companies and other stakeholders for their contribution in making MCL the leading coal producing company in the country.

“MCL has to play a bigger role in ensuring energy security to the nation," said the CMD in his congratulatory message to all the employees.

Surpassing all previous records, MCL has despatched over 166 MT dry fuel to the consumers, registering 22% growth over a previous financial year while it has also removed 195 MCuM (million cubic meters) of over burden registering 19 per cent growth over the last financial year, the comany said in a statement.

