MCL becomes largest coal producing company in India

MCL said it has crossed 157 million tonnes in coal production in the financial year 2021-22

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coal India unit, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said it has become the largest coal-producing company in the country. The company said it has crossed 157 million tonnes in coal production in the financial year 2021-22. And, on March 12, the company produced 7.62 lakh tonne of dry fuel. The company claimed that it is the highest production in a day during the current financial year, the company said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India unit, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said it has become the largest coal-producing company in the country. The company said it has crossed 157 million tonnes in coal production in the financial year 2021-22. And, on March 12, the company produced 7.62 lakh tonne of dry fuel. The company claimed that it is the highest production in a day during the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company, OP Singh congratulated all officers, staff, employees of contracted companies and other stakeholders for their contribution in making MCL the leading coal producing company in the country. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company, OP Singh congratulated all officers, staff, employees of contracted companies and other stakeholders for their contribution in making MCL the leading coal producing company in the country. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“MCL has to play a bigger role in ensuring energy security to the nation," said the CMD in his congratulatory message to all the employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)