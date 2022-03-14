Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  MCL becomes largest coal producing company in India

MCL becomes largest coal producing company in India

Coal India unit, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said it has become the largest coal-producing company in the country
1 min read . 12:04 PM IST Livemint

MCL said it has crossed 157 million tonnes in coal production in the financial year 2021-22

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coal India unit, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said it has become the largest coal-producing company in the country. The company said it has crossed 157 million tonnes in coal production in the financial year 2021-22. And, on March 12, the company produced 7.62 lakh tonne of dry fuel. The company claimed that it is the highest production in a day during the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Coal India unit, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said it has become the largest coal-producing company in the country. The company said it has crossed 157 million tonnes in coal production in the financial year 2021-22. And, on March 12, the company produced 7.62 lakh tonne of dry fuel. The company claimed that it is the highest production in a day during the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company, OP Singh congratulated all officers, staff, employees of contracted companies and other stakeholders for their contribution in making MCL the leading coal producing company in the country.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company, OP Singh congratulated all officers, staff, employees of contracted companies and other stakeholders for their contribution in making MCL the leading coal producing company in the country.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“MCL has to play a bigger role in ensuring energy security to the nation," said the CMD in his congratulatory message to all the employees.

Surpassing all previous records, MCL has despatched over 166 MT dry fuel to the consumers, registering 22% growth over a previous financial year while it has also removed 195 MCuM (million cubic meters) of over burden registering 19 per cent growth over the last financial year, the comany said in a statement. 

(With PTI inputs)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!