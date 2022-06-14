Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI hikes lending rates by 20 bps from 15 June, EMIs to go up

The new lending rates will come into effect from June 15.
1 min read . 07:20 PM ISTLivemint

Joining the bandwagon of the Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) rate hike, the State Bank of India (SBI) raised the lending rates by 20 basis points on various tenures. The new lending rates will come into effect from June 15.

From June 15, SBI will impose an MCLR of 7.05% each on tenors overnight, for one month, and three months - compared to the current rate of 6.85%.

The MCLR on six months tenure will rise to 7.35% from the present 7.15%, while the one-year lending rate will increase to 7.40% from the current 7.20%.

MCLR for two years tenure will increase to 7.60% from the current 7.40%, meanwhile, the rate on three years tenure will stand at 7.70% from the present 7.50%.