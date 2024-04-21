MCX nominees for MD post fail to get Sebi nod
The regulator has instead directed the exchange to reinitiate the selection process and make interim arrangements to run the bourse after the incumbent vacates the post next month.
MUMBAI : The capital market regulator has not approved three names that India's largest commodity derivatives exchange proposed for a new chief executive, a post which falls vacant on 10 May when the current boss leaves after a five-year term.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message