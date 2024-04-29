MDH, Everest row: Why top Indian spice brands are under scanner abroad? Explained
MDH, Everest masala row: After Hong Kong and Singapore, the US customs has rejected 31% of MDH products in six months over salmonella contamination. Spice manufacturing companies in a spot after authorities in US, Hong Kong and Singapore raised rejected shipments and ordered recall of some products.
MDH and Everest, masala brands that spices up kitchens across India--the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices--are now under scanner in overseas markets including the US, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Started in 1919 and 1967 respectively, MDH and Everest have wooed consumers abroad with their exotic flavors, but these spice manufacturing companies find themselves in a spot after authorities in the aforementioned countries raised objections, rejected shipments and ordered recall of some products.