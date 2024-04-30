MDH, Everest under Australia's FSANZ radar after setbacks in US, Hong Kong & Singapore, says report
After Hong Kong and Singapore banned MDH and Everest for unacceptable levels of pesticides in its spice products, Food Standards Australia New Zealand has also announced that it will probe the spice makers.
MDH and Everest Masala Ban: Indian spicemakers MDH and Everest have now fallen under the radar of Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), Reuters reported. FSANZ is probing claims of contamination in spice mixes produced by Indian manufacturers, as per an announcement on April 30. The inquiry could result in a recall of these products in Australia, mirroring recent preventative measures taken in Hong Kong and Singapore.