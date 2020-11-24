Meals in IKEA restaurants to be 50% plant-based in next five years

However, the traditional meatball will stay on the menu. But In the last couple of years, IKEA has set out to develop more delicious and affordable plant-based options and to challenge the meat icons, with examples including the veggie ball, a chicken ball, a veggie hot dog and a salmon ball. The most recent example is the plant ball HUVUDROLL – a more sustainable option for the many meatball lovers that has only 4%** of the climate footprint of the traditional meatball, without compromising on taste and texture.