MedGenome Labs ventures into D2C biz; offers easy genetic screening services

NEW DELHI: MedGenome Labs, a genomics and clinical data-driven diagnostics and drug discovery research company, on Wednesday launched its direct-to-consumer category under the brand Genessense for consumers in India.

MedGenome will offer specialised, evidence-based genetic screening tests that can be ordered online through the Genessense website or via e-commerce platforms in future.

The company, which operates one of the biggest genomic testing labs with specialised tests in South Asia, will initially offer two tests - Kardiogen and Curegen under the umbrella of personal genomics.

Kardiogen will be India’s first polygenic risk score based predictive test for coronary artery disease with a proven specificity of 90% for Indian population. Curegen is a genome-based drug response test that will outline individual’s reaction to different drugs or medications. The test will help consumers avoid adverse drug reactions and improving response to medications.

"Heart diseases caused by gene mutations are rare, however, it can be fatal. While the awareness to identify these mutations in the patients is increasing, we also need to understand that myocardial infarction/CAD (common specially in the young) can also be strongly influenced by genes. Millions of gene variants together influence the onset of this disease and can result in death at a younger age, but it is a strong interplay with lifestyle, diet, and risk factors," said Vedam Ramprasad, CEO, MedGenome, said.

In a first, these tests have been developed and validated on South Asian and Indian population groups by MedGenome

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.