MedGenome Labs ventures into D2C biz; offers easy genetic screening services

"Heart diseases caused by gene mutations are rare, however, it can be fatal. While the awareness to identify these mutations in the patients is increasing, we also need to understand that myocardial infarction/CAD (common specially in the young) can also be strongly influenced by genes. Millions of gene variants together influence the onset of this disease and can result in death at a younger age, but it is a strong interplay with lifestyle, diet, and risk factors," said Vedam Ramprasad, CEO, MedGenome, said.