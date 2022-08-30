MedGenome raises $50 million funding led by Novo Holdings1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:15 PM IST
- Owing to the investment, Novo Holdings will gain a minority stake in MedGenome.
MedGenome, Bengaluru-based genetic diagnostics, research, and data company, on Tuesday, announced that it has raised $50 million investment led by Novo Holdings, an international leader in life science investing. Owing to the investment, Novo Holdings will gain a minority stake in MedGenome.