Medi Assist TPA to service healthcare premiums of over 10,000 crore

Over the years, Medi Assist has relentlessly innovated to transform claims processing and member experience through superior technology and a well-trained and efficient workforce. The company’s web portal and mobile application simplify health benefits lifecycle management for members and corporate stakeholders. Claims submission, processing, tracking, and settlement are made via the web portal and mobile app. The robust technology allows members to preauthorize approvals for cashless hospitalization in under 45 minutes on average, a substantial reduction from 1.5 hours in FY-17. The company has invested significantly in artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable automated claims adjudication a reality and today boasts of having over 20% of all claims being processed through the automated channel with a processing time of less than 10 minutes. Importantly, Medi Assist has also enabled key stakeholders like hospitals by providing them a digital interface to connect with the TPA for speedy transmission of claims information thereby reducing the timeline for discharge, as per the press release.