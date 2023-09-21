Media mogul Rupert Murdoch steps down as Fox, News Corp chair after seven-decade stint3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is stepping down at Fox and News Corp, after over seven decades that revolutionized news and entertainment industry and will now serve as Chairman Emeritus. His eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, who has served as co-chair of News Corp, will take over as the next chairman of the companies, reported The wall Street Journal on Thursday.