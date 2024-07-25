Mediatek aims for Indian automotive market, to replicate smartphone success

New Delhi: System-on-chip maker Mediatek intends to replicate its smartphone market strategy for gaining foothold in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler market in India as it ties up with Jio Platforms Ltd to take its solutions to the market for two-wheeler electric vehicles.

The Taiwanese chip design company's chipsets power 50% of India’s 146 million smartphones that were shipped last year, as per IDC data as of February.

It has now started discussions with Indian automotive players in both two- and four-wheelers to deploy Made in India IoT modules, apps and clusters, which make up the infotainment touch screen used in car dashboards and electric two-wheelers.

“The Jio partnership is game changing. It's a joint approach to go to customers and since we have products in all customer segments, we’re able to bring better performance, at affordable prices, and local resources to resolving any issues,” said C.K. Wang, general manager of IoT business at Mediatek. IoT refers to the internet of things.

This also marks the entry of Jio Platforms, through Jio Things, into the smart mobility solutions market for two wheelers, where the EV market is projected to reach ₹10,000 crore by end of 2025 with more than 3 million vehicles on road and growing at a CAGR of 50% over five years, according to a statement from Jio Things.

Leveraging combined strengths MediaTek's collaboration with Jio in India aims to leverage their combined strengths in hardware and software, including AI and IoT applications, Wang said, adding that the partnership would extend into areas like fleet management and customer engagement.

A number of electric two wheelers are used by delivery agents of quick-commerce players like Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto, and the food delivery business driven by Zomato and Swiggy.

The long-term strategic collaboration with JioThings will deliver Android-based smart digital cluster solutions in India and the global market, which will be on the Mediatek chipset. Customers will also have access to Jio apps including Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR and various other services bundled in.

Scaling four-wheeler presence Mediatek also plans to scale up its presence in the four-wheeler segment. Mike Chang, corporate vice president and general manager of automotive platform business unit at the chip maker, said that Mediatek chipsets will be used in five car models by next month and in 11 new models by the end of the year.

He added that the company would look at Indian talent increasingly as it builds capacities in research as well as design, and that it was looking for more sites to expand its R&D centres that are currently based in Bangalore and Noida.