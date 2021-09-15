Chipset company MediaTek announced it is planning to aggressively hire this financial year in order to strengthen and expand R&D facilities in India.

In statement on Wednesday, the company said, as reported by news agency PTI, it is looking to hire across offices in India, with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies, smart home and enterprise segments, 5G and wireless communications, among others.

However, the company did not reveal the exact number of how many people it would be hiring.

Rituparna Mandal, MediaTek Bengaluru General Manager, said, “India is an important market for MediaTek and we are reiterating our commitment and support to the government's Make in India programme by investing in local Indian talent and scaling capabilities to drive innovation for India and global markets."

“We plan to hire aggressively from Indian campuses this year, to strengthen our research and product design capabilities across research centres in Bengaluru and Noida."

"People are our greatest asset and we aim to hire managerial and technical leaders who can help us make a quantum leap in innovation and achieve our goals of developing advanced and inclusive solutions," Mandal said.

The company statement said, “In 2021, MediaTek further expanded its R&D budget to over USD 3 billion for future business growth opportunities."

"MediaTek recently emerged as the preferred chipset partner for smartphone OEMs in India, and over 92 per cent of all managerial positions at MediaTek overseas sites are locally hired," it said.

In 2020, MediaTek invested approximately USD 2.6 billion, 24% of the company's revenue, in R&D.

