Medical devices maker Poly Medicure to focus on exports amid geopolitical shift
Summary
- Apart from geopolitical shifts as countries look to move supply chains away from China, India’s medtech industry can leverage the country’s cost advantage - a lower cost of manufacturing, software and hardware talent as well as a growing electronics ecosystem - to boost exports, Himanshu Baid said.
Indian medical equipment manufacturer Poly Medicure Ltd. will continue to focus on export markets amid rising demand in the US and as global economies look to diversify their supply chains away from China, a top company official said.
