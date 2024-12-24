Medical devices maker Poly Medicure to focus on exports amid geopolitical shift

Also Read: Practo expands into critical care with new assured network

Earlier this year, the company raised ₹1,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement of shares, and will use ₹750 crore for organic growth and acquisitions. The company is looking closely at acquistions that would help them boost their tech capabilities, Baid said. “The focus is more on the technology side, either in India or outside India," he said. “Today, to do anything new in medtech, you need four to five years to actually get all regulatory approvals, scale up manufacturing. To bridge this gap of technology, I think acquisition is the best way," he added.