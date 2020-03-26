Medicines supply disrupted as local authorities create hurdles for shipments

NEW DELHI : While retail of medicines improved on the second day of the lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19, Hyderabad continued to be a problem and pharmacists, both offline and online, showed concern that the disruption may worsen going forward as local authorities created hurdles for shipments.

“There is a problem faced in logistics for transport of shipments from factories to C&F (clearing and forwarding) agents because the staff are either not coming to work or if they do, they are being stopped by the police," an official with a large manufacturer said, requesting anonymity.

Another official with a chemists and druggists association in south India confirmed the issue, saying that this could possibly cause a problem in the future if it is not rectified.

Meanwhile, e-pharmacy firms are especially facing trouble delivering medicines in Hyderabad due to lack of passes provided by the government.

"Right now the government is really doing a commendable job, but there are still a few things left out. For example, they should look at how they can cut queue and quicken the process of issuing passes that allow essential services delivery to carry on," MedLife director Yogesh Shukla said. Yogesh Shukla, director of e-pharmacy firm MedLife, told Mint in a telephonic interview.

He added that there is also a need to build motivation of last mile delivery personnel by giving them assurances that they won’t be stopped.

While the issue of delivery has improved in other metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, e-pharmacy firms say Hyderabad has been a problem.

“Operations have resumed today in almost all our cities. It is not normal but moving towards it. Only Hyderabad is a problem," Tandon said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, another e-pharmacy firm 1mg had to “pause" their operations due to problems with local authorities and fear among the delivery staff, founder and chief executive officer Prashant Tandon told Mint in an interview.

While delivery and cargo shipment staff were facing hurdles earlier this week amid the lockdown, the troubles have worsened on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a stricter three-week lockdown across the country.

The government, through a notification, said that it will allow essential services to resume, but officials in the pharmaceutical industry said that local authorities, especially those on the ground, seemed less aware of it.

The supply disruption caused by the novel Coronavirus infection, or Covid-19, is seen particularly affecting pharmaceutical firms, especially as they face a double whammy from dependence on China, the epicentre of the disease, for supply of raw materials.

While factories manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients have mostly reopened in China, there are still logistical issues faced by companies.

An executive with a large multinational drug maker said that if the supply problems continue beyond April, there may a shortage of drugs like antibiotics and vitamins in the country. This issue could further be exacerbated if the delivery of shipments from Indian formulation factories is not improved, the executive said.

India Ratings has said that companies profitabilities could be hit if the crisis continues for another three months.

“With respect to the Covid-19 issue, however, if the outbreak is not contained over the next three months, the extent of disruption in supply is likely to be far greater than that in FY17, resulting in pressures on cash flows of pharma-formulations players," the credit ratings agency said in a report earlier this month.

In 2016-17, change in environmental regulations in China had caused a disruption in supply of APIs and other raw materials for Indian pharmaceutical companies, but the pressure was short-lived, unlike the uncertainty over the current situation.