Companies
Medikabazaar's ousted CEO denies board's allegations of financial irregularities
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Ranjani Raghavan 10 min read 25 Apr 2025, 10:08 PM IST
SummaryVivek Tiwari, who is fighting cases in multiple jurisdictions, including the Delhi High Court and the NCLT, denied allegations of financial misreporting, including inflation of revenues as well as related party transactions with Ignexto Biotex, which is owned by his family member.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Medikabazaar’s ousted founder and chief executive officer Vivek Tiwari, who is fighting cases in multiple jurisdictions, including the Delhi High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai, has denied allegations of financial misreporting, including inflation of revenues as well as related party transactions with Ignexto Biotex, which is owned by his family member, in an interview with Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less