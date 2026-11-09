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Medusa bets on spirits to diversify beyond beer, ties up with Stranger & Sons maker

Varuni Khosla
4 min read9 Nov 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Medusa plans to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore in two tranches, chief executive Avneet Singh said.
Medusa plans to raise ₹200 crore in two tranches, chief executive Avneet Singh said.
Summary

The beer maker has partnered with Third Eye Distillery to enter the spirits market and is targeting 210 crore in gross revenue in FY27

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Beer maker Medusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd plans to raise 200 crore in two tranches over the next two fiscal years to expand its beer business and enter the spirits market through a partnership with Goa-based gin maker Third Eye Distillery.

Beer maker Medusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd plans to raise 200 crore in two tranches over the next two fiscal years to expand its beer business and enter the spirits market through a partnership with Goa-based gin maker Third Eye Distillery.

The company is targeting gross revenue of 210 crore in FY27, higher than 165 crore reported in FY26, founder and chief executive Avneet Singh told Mint.

The company is targeting gross revenue of 210 crore in FY27, higher than 165 crore reported in FY26, founder and chief executive Avneet Singh told Mint.

The company has yet to become profitable, with net loss widening from 2.8 crore in FY24 to 4.2 crore in FY25, as per the latest figures from the business intelligence platform Tofler.

The partnership gives the beer maker exclusive rights to manufacture, bottle, distribute and sell a portfolio of Third Eye brands across 15 states in North India and Jharkhand. While Third Eye will focus on the products’ liquid, quality control, and brand marketing, Medusa will produce them and use its distribution network and relationships with bars, restaurants, and hotels to drive sales.

Also Read | Varun Beverages’ Q3 volume surge can’t mask margin pain

The initial spirit portfolio will include Short Story gin and vodka, and Stranger & Sons gin. It will later add its Peru Road, a Peru-infused gin, with more brands, including whisky, expected to follow, Singh said. The company expects the tie-up to generate about 20 crore in gross revenue in its first year.

The Delhi-based company is also preparing to launch its own whisky in the next 45-60 days, at a price at 850-1,000 range, Singh said. The launch would give it another product beyond its flagship beer.

Third Eye Distilleries reported sales of 17.9 crore in FY25, flat compared with 17.3 crore in FY24, according to Tofler. The company remained loss-making, although its operating loss narrowed to 2.9 crore from 22.3 crore a year earlier, while its net loss declined to 4.8 crore from 24.1 crore.

“The economics of the two categories are also different. Beer generates gross margins of around 30-35%, while premium spirits can generate margins of about 65%,” Singh said.

The spirits partnership allows Medusa to enter the category without building a distillery or developing every brand from scratch. “It will also help us reduce our dependence on beer during off-peak seasons like winters when sales of beer naturally dip,” he added.

Fundraise in two tranches

Medusa plans to raise 200 crore in two tranches, with 50 crore in FY27 and the remaining 150 crore in FY28, Singh said. The first tranche is expected to be raised through compulsorily convertible debentures, which will convert as part of the larger funding round. He did not disclose the valuation details.

In January 2025, it secured 56 crore in its Series A funding round led by investors in their private capacities, including Amal N. Parikh, promoter of Ohm Stock Broker, and Ashwin Kedia, co-founder of Alchemy Capital Management. The fresh capital will support expansion across beer and spirits, including investment in distribution and manufacturing capacity, Singh said. The round valued the company at approximately 280 crore.

Also Read | Alcobev value growth hinges on what people drink, not just how much: ISWAI

Medusa currently relies on contract manufacturers for beer production and does not own a brewery. “Once operations stabalise further, we will also look to set up our own brewery in North India once volumes justify the investment,” Singh said.

The company has been cautious about committing to manufacturing capacity before it can ensure adequate utilization.

Beer remains Medus's main business. Its flagship product, Medusa Premium Strong Beer, is a strong lager; the portfolio also includes Air, a milder lager. The company's gross revenue is below its earlier target, as a shortage of aluminium cans and higher costs affected the industry. The company sold about 1.35 million cases in FY26.

India sells about 440 million cases of beer annually.

The pressure on margins is not limited to smaller beer makers. United Breweries, which makes Kingfisher, has warned of a 400-500 crore hit to profitability from rising packaging, fuel and logistics costs in March this year. The company has also flagged a 5-6% increase in cost of sales beyond its planned inflation assumptions.

With state governments controlling beer prices in several markets, brewers have limited room to pass on higher costs to consumers, leaving them to absorb much of the increase.

Also Read | Quick commerce, alcohol moderation fuel India's zero-proof drinks market

Medusa operates in 10 states, with Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand among its key markets.

“We have to go deeper in each state rather than just widen our geography,” Singh said. Medusa competes with established brewers such as United Breweries’ Carlsberg and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Budweiser, as well as domestic brands such as Simba and Kati Patang.

The company has positioned itself in the strong-beer segment, while adding milder options through Air. Around 82% of its sales come from affordable products and 18% from premium offerings, Singh said.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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HomeCompaniesNewsMedusa bets on spirits to diversify beyond beer, ties up with Stranger & Sons maker

Medusa bets on spirits to diversify beyond beer, ties up with Stranger & Sons maker

Varuni Khosla
4 min read9 Nov 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Medusa plans to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore in two tranches, chief executive Avneet Singh said.
Medusa plans to raise ₹200 crore in two tranches, chief executive Avneet Singh said.
Summary

The beer maker has partnered with Third Eye Distillery to enter the spirits market and is targeting 210 crore in gross revenue in FY27

Gift this article

Beer maker Medusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd plans to raise 200 crore in two tranches over the next two fiscal years to expand its beer business and enter the spirits market through a partnership with Goa-based gin maker Third Eye Distillery.

Beer maker Medusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd plans to raise 200 crore in two tranches over the next two fiscal years to expand its beer business and enter the spirits market through a partnership with Goa-based gin maker Third Eye Distillery.

The company is targeting gross revenue of 210 crore in FY27, higher than 165 crore reported in FY26, founder and chief executive Avneet Singh told Mint.

The company is targeting gross revenue of 210 crore in FY27, higher than 165 crore reported in FY26, founder and chief executive Avneet Singh told Mint.

The company has yet to become profitable, with net loss widening from 2.8 crore in FY24 to 4.2 crore in FY25, as per the latest figures from the business intelligence platform Tofler.

The partnership gives the beer maker exclusive rights to manufacture, bottle, distribute and sell a portfolio of Third Eye brands across 15 states in North India and Jharkhand. While Third Eye will focus on the products’ liquid, quality control, and brand marketing, Medusa will produce them and use its distribution network and relationships with bars, restaurants, and hotels to drive sales.

Also Read | Varun Beverages’ Q3 volume surge can’t mask margin pain

The initial spirit portfolio will include Short Story gin and vodka, and Stranger & Sons gin. It will later add its Peru Road, a Peru-infused gin, with more brands, including whisky, expected to follow, Singh said. The company expects the tie-up to generate about 20 crore in gross revenue in its first year.

The Delhi-based company is also preparing to launch its own whisky in the next 45-60 days, at a price at 850-1,000 range, Singh said. The launch would give it another product beyond its flagship beer.

Third Eye Distilleries reported sales of 17.9 crore in FY25, flat compared with 17.3 crore in FY24, according to Tofler. The company remained loss-making, although its operating loss narrowed to 2.9 crore from 22.3 crore a year earlier, while its net loss declined to 4.8 crore from 24.1 crore.

“The economics of the two categories are also different. Beer generates gross margins of around 30-35%, while premium spirits can generate margins of about 65%,” Singh said.

The spirits partnership allows Medusa to enter the category without building a distillery or developing every brand from scratch. “It will also help us reduce our dependence on beer during off-peak seasons like winters when sales of beer naturally dip,” he added.

Fundraise in two tranches

Medusa plans to raise 200 crore in two tranches, with 50 crore in FY27 and the remaining 150 crore in FY28, Singh said. The first tranche is expected to be raised through compulsorily convertible debentures, which will convert as part of the larger funding round. He did not disclose the valuation details.

In January 2025, it secured 56 crore in its Series A funding round led by investors in their private capacities, including Amal N. Parikh, promoter of Ohm Stock Broker, and Ashwin Kedia, co-founder of Alchemy Capital Management. The fresh capital will support expansion across beer and spirits, including investment in distribution and manufacturing capacity, Singh said. The round valued the company at approximately 280 crore.

Also Read | Alcobev value growth hinges on what people drink, not just how much: ISWAI

Medusa currently relies on contract manufacturers for beer production and does not own a brewery. “Once operations stabalise further, we will also look to set up our own brewery in North India once volumes justify the investment,” Singh said.

The company has been cautious about committing to manufacturing capacity before it can ensure adequate utilization.

Beer remains Medus's main business. Its flagship product, Medusa Premium Strong Beer, is a strong lager; the portfolio also includes Air, a milder lager. The company's gross revenue is below its earlier target, as a shortage of aluminium cans and higher costs affected the industry. The company sold about 1.35 million cases in FY26.

India sells about 440 million cases of beer annually.

The pressure on margins is not limited to smaller beer makers. United Breweries, which makes Kingfisher, has warned of a 400-500 crore hit to profitability from rising packaging, fuel and logistics costs in March this year. The company has also flagged a 5-6% increase in cost of sales beyond its planned inflation assumptions.

With state governments controlling beer prices in several markets, brewers have limited room to pass on higher costs to consumers, leaving them to absorb much of the increase.

Also Read | Quick commerce, alcohol moderation fuel India's zero-proof drinks market

Medusa operates in 10 states, with Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand among its key markets.

“We have to go deeper in each state rather than just widen our geography,” Singh said. Medusa competes with established brewers such as United Breweries’ Carlsberg and Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Budweiser, as well as domestic brands such as Simba and Kati Patang.

The company has positioned itself in the strong-beer segment, while adding milder options through Air. Around 82% of its sales come from affordable products and 18% from premium offerings, Singh said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMedusa bets on spirits to diversify beyond beer, ties up with Stranger & Sons maker
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