Meesho announces $5.5 million ESOP buyback programme, second in a year

In April, Meesho became a unicorn after it raised $300 million led by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. The fundraise then valued it at $2.1 billion—a three-fold jump from its previous funding round of $125 million in 2019 when it was valued at $700 million. The company said over the last six months, it has seen a 2.8 times growth in monthly transacting users and 2.5 times rise in monthly orders. Meesho now aims to reach 100 million transacting users by December 2022, increase its roster to over 50 million products, and intends to go deeper into India’s underserved markets.

