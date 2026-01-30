Meesho bets on logistics fixes, operating leverage to lift margins after Q3 loss widens

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Meesho Ltd’s net loss widened to ₹490 crore in the December quarter from ₹37 crore in the same quarter last year, as increased spending on logistics and technology pushed up costs.

The firm’s revenue from operations grew 31% to ₹3,517 crore, while expenditure surged to ₹4,071 crore from ₹2,822 crore in the year-ago period.

The Bengaluru-based company expanded its logistics network under Valmo, resulting in temporary inefficiencies such as under-utilized routes, redundant nodes, and longer delivery distances. A one-time restructuring cost on this count in the quarter dented contribution margin by 2.3%, Meesho said in a shareholder letter on Friday.

Contribution margin is a metric that nets variable costs from revenues and shows a company’s ability to generate cash.

“Contribution margin was at 2.3% due to accelerated Valmo scale-up following 3PL [third-party logistics] industry consolidation. This is expected to normalize in the coming quarters,” Meesho said.

Lowering per-order cost The marketplace is working on shedding redundant nodes, refining delivery routes, and increasing throughput in the newly scaled nodes in the fourth quarter and this is expected to drive down per-order cost, the company added.

Meesho’s net marketplace value (NMV), the cumulative checkout value of successfully delivered orders on the marketplace inclusive of all taxes, grew 26% YoY to ₹10,995 crore. Its transacting user base reached 251 million in the latest quarter, against 187 million in the same quarter previous year.

Meesho, which released its first-ever quarterly numbers on Friday since its public listing, operates an e-commerce marketplace that connects small sellers with value-conscious consumers across India, primarily in tier II and smaller cities.

The company now intends to accelerate investments in advertising and sales promotion to support new user additions as well as expand its non-technology talent in FY26 in Valmo, content commerce, and its branded products vertical Meesho Mall.

“We expect significant improvement in adjusted Ebitda margin in the next two quarters returning to Q1 FY26 levels; driven by logistics cost recovery and operating leverage on user growth and technology investments made in FY26,” the platform noted in its statement.