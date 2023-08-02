Meesho delists nearly 52 lakh counterfeit, restricted products in past 6 months

Meanwhile, the platform in May had laid off 15 percent of staff in its third round of layoffs. The decision was shared by founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey via an email. The company had grown extensively amid the COVID-19 pandemic, backed by tailwinds and aggressive investments. The SoftBank-backed firm said that it was now turning towards a “leaner organisational structure" in order to achieve sustained profitability.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}