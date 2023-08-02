Meesho delists nearly 52 lakh counterfeit, restricted products in past 6 months

Meesho delists nearly 52 lakh counterfeit, restricted products in past 6 months2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:39 PM IST
With this delisting, the total number of deactivated product account for the 5 percent of the total listed products on the platform.
SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho has said that it has delisted nearly about 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products in the past six months.
With this delisting, the total number of deactivated product account for the 5 percent of the total listed products on the platform, the company official as reported by news agency PTI.
Furthermore, the company in its statement said that since February 2023 there has been 80 percent reduction in platform views for non-compliant listings. The company further added that its ‘Project Suraksha’ systems has detected and blocked over 12,000 bad actor accounts from accessing the platform.
"The project has yielded impressive results, with nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products deactivated in the past six months. Since February, there has been a 80 per cent reduction in platform views for non-compliant listings, they now represent a mere 0.1 per cent of platform views," Meesho said in a statement.
Meesho Founder and Chief Technology Officer Sanjeev Barnwal said the company leveraged advanced techniques in computer vision and natural language understanding to continuously fortify quality checks and effectively identify counterfeit products and bad actor sellers.
"We also have a dedicated quality and compliance team that proactively cross verifies automated signals and in turn enables us to combat fraudulent practices which builds trust with our users," Barnwal said.
Meesho has created a ‘Suraksha List’ comprising around 1,800 brands which have been identified as high-risk for infringement and counterfeiting.
"By continuously investing in technology, enhancing quality checks, and forming strategic brand partnerships, we have significantly improved our ability to detect counterfeit products and protect our users from potential harm," Meesho CXO for Business, Utkrishta Kumar said.
Meanwhile, the platform in May had laid off 15 percent of staff in its third round of layoffs. The decision was shared by founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey via an email. The company had grown extensively amid the COVID-19 pandemic, backed by tailwinds and aggressive investments. The SoftBank-backed firm said that it was now turning towards a “leaner organisational structure" in order to achieve sustained profitability.
A recent report by Jefferies had said that Meesho is already contribution-margin positive (pre-marketing and indirect spends) and the company is nearing zero cash burn and is on track to achieve EBITDA breakeven this year.
Meanwhile, today, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to meet representatives of e-commerce firms including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Reliance, Zomato, Swiggy and Meesho and domestic traders body CAIT today to discuss issues related to the sector, an official said as reported by PTI.
This comes as the government is in the process of framing a national e-commerce policy and consumer protection rules for the sector.
(With inputs from PTI)