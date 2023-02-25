Online fashion platform, Meesho does not have any plans for fundraising as of now. The company's CEO and co-founder Vidit Aatrey said they have more than enough money in the bank. In regards to the struggle which many startups have during the funding winter, he claimed that Mesho doesn't need to raise funds in any round now. Meesho has raised substantially in 2021! Although the next round of funding could be through an IPO.

