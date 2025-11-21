Meesho in talks for pre-IPO placement ahead of listing next month
Summary
The company is talking to several global sovereign wealth funds, a source said, adding that the size of the company's IPO will change once the pre-IPO placement goes through.
Mumbai: Social e-commerce platform Meesho is in early talks with domestic and foreign institutional investors for a pre-IPO placement as it prepares for a public listing next month, three people familiar with the matter said.
