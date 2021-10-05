BENGALURU: Business-to-business social commerce platform Meesho will hold the first edition of its flagship sale event ‘ The Maha Indian Shopping League ’ from 6-9 October, jumping on to the festival season sale bandwagon. E-commerce firms Amazon India, Flipkart and Myntra launched their sale events on 3 October.

Meesho said it has onboarded over one lakh new sellers ahead of the four-day event and expects 3 times more daily orders by connecting customers, largely in tier 2 cities, to 2.5 lakh sellers.

The company has undertaken multiple initiatives to boost participation from users in smaller cities and towns. Earlier this year, it launched its 0% seller commission model that saw 10 times growth in sellers joining the platform. Ahead of the festival season, Meesho has announced free ad credits and zero return shipping charges on first 30 orders. To boost business, sellers can create an online storefront on the platform that can be shared on social media.

“We are excited to reimagine Bharat’s festive shopping experiences with the first edition of Maha Indian Shopping League. To truly democratise internet commerce, we have lowered entry barriers and improved ease of business for sellers…Today 5% of Indian households shop with us every day, and we’re expecting to make festive shopping a simpler, more rewarding experience for many more," said Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho.

Meesho operates a marketplace that connects sellers and suppliers with customers on social media platforms. Social commerce is growing rapidly in India, led by a rise in the popularity of platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

In April, Meesho turned a unicorn, raising $300 million led by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. In September, it raised $570 million in a fresh funding round, led by US asset manager Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group, after which its valuation has more than doubled to $4.9 billion.

Offering quality products at lowest prices, the company looks to go deeper into under-served markets and has expanded its category offerings to automotive accessories, pet supplies, sports and fitness.

In the last six months, Meesho has seen its monthly transacting users grow 2.8 times, while monthly orders rose by 2.5 times. About 40% of Meesho’s new users during the period were also first-time e-commerce users.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.