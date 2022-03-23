Meesho launches integrated e-commerce app for buyers, sellers

The unified app and its features are expected to offer convenience to more than 4 lakh sellers on the platform.

Internet commerce firm Meesho on Wednesday announced the launch of an integrated e-commerce mobile app for buyers and sellers as part of efforts to drive the digitisation of small businesses in the country.

With the latest Android version of the app, Meesho users can now toggle between the buyer and seller interfaces with a single click.

With the latest Android version of the app, Meesho users can now toggle between the buyer and seller interfaces with a single click.

"In a bid to further aid the digitisation of small businesses in the country, Meesho...today announced the launch of an integrated e-commerce mobile app for Android users," the company said in a statement.

Sellers, in particular, can expect an improved e-commerce experience with access to multiple features on the app that was earlier present only on the web versions.

These include order processing, payment tracking, inventory management and seller support.

The unified app and its features are expected to offer convenience to more than 4 lakh sellers on the platform.

To provide them with a more seamless e-commerce experience, the company has adopted a mobile-first approach which will help sellers manage their business on the go with minimal effort, Avasarala added.