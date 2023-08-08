Meesho posts maiden profit in July, weighs IPO in 12-18 months

Meesho posts maiden profit in July, weighs IPO in 12-18 months2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:15 AM IST
- The startup expects to close the current financial year with 40% growth in revenue run rate
Meesho is looking at a public listing in the next 12-18 months after the e-commerce startup reported its maiden net profit in July, chief financial officer Dhiresh Bansal said.
Meesho is looking at a public listing in the next 12-18 months after the e-commerce startup reported its maiden net profit in July, chief financial officer Dhiresh Bansal said.
Meesho, which had earlier raised more than $1 billion from Prosus, SoftBank and Facebook, among investors, expects to close the current financial year with 40% growth in revenue run rate, Bansal said in an interview. “Our January-June revenue run rate has been around $400 million and expect to end the year at a 40% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)," he said. Meesho clocked a 54% rise in revenue in FY23.
Meesho, which had earlier raised more than $1 billion from Prosus, SoftBank and Facebook, among investors, expects to close the current financial year with 40% growth in revenue run rate, Bansal said in an interview. “Our January-June revenue run rate has been around $400 million and expect to end the year at a 40% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)," he said. Meesho clocked a 54% rise in revenue in FY23.
The company, which was last valued at $4.4 billion, posted a net profit in low single digits in July, Bansal said without elaborating. “Four out of the last six months, we have been cash flow positive. We cannot predict a full year profitability just now," he added.
This May, Fidelity, one of Meesho’s investors, cut its valuation to $4.4 billion, though the company’s last known primary valuation stands at $7 billion.
The financial turnaround last month was marked by lower customer acquisition cost (CAC) and reduced marketing spends and it gives Meesho the ability to access fresh capital amid the ongoing funding winter in the broader startup ecosystem. The company has reduced its CAC from Rs250 to Rs70, Bansal said.
Though Bansal affirmed that the company isn’t looking to raise any primary capital as it already has $400 million cash reserves, two people with knowledge of the company’s plans said there could be some secondary stake sales ahead of the initial public offering (IPO).
“The company needs to realign its captable (shareholding) to make space for incoming investors and, hence, some initial talks for a secondary sale have been held with prospective investors," one of the persons said.
Meesho is yet to appoint investment banks to manage the planned public issue.
As the focus shifts on stronger unit economics, the horizontal e-commerce startup moved a lot of outsourced tech capabilities in-house and bargained better on logistics cost to nurture the company back to robust financial health.
“As you grow in size, you are in a better position to manage several costs," Bansal said.
Meesho ships a billion orders a year, split equally between its fashion and non-fashion verticals, Bansal said, adding that the non-fashion vertical is expected to grow at a faster clip going forward.
“The company’s average order value stands at Rs450 per order and we have not gone the path of changing our value proposition, which has increased our customer stickiness," Bansal said.
Founded in 2015 by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho’s order volume grew 43% from a year earlier in June with returning users comprising 85% of the orders, the company said in a statement on Monday.
It competes with Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart, among others, in what is billed as one of the world’s fastest growing e-commerce markets.
Like many of its peers, Meesho has also cut employee costs by laying off more than 250 employees earlier this year in the second such exercise in 18 months.