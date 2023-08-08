Meesho posts maiden profit in July, weighs IPO in 12-18 months

Meesho, which had earlier raised more than $1 billion from Prosus, SoftBank and Facebook, among investors, expects to close the current financial year with 40% growth in revenue run rate, Bansal said in an interview. “Our January-June revenue run rate has been around $400 million and expect to end the year at a 40% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)," he said. Meesho clocked a 54% rise in revenue in FY23.