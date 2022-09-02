Meesho sets eyes on turning profitable before going public2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 11:19 PM IST
Meesho is likely to be listed in India and is working on becoming Ebitda-positive by mid-2023 before going public
Meta Platforms and SoftBank-backed Meesho is working on becoming Ebitda-positive by mid-2023 before going public, founder and chief executive Vidit Aatrey said at the company’s town hall meeting.