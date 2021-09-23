New Delhi: Social commerce platform Meesho on Thursday announced a 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, as the company moves away from gender-based differentiation to parenting, it said.

The new parental leave policy covers childbirth, adoption, and surrogacy offering equal benefits to men, women, heterogenous or same-sex couples, LGBTQA+ and live-in partners that are employees of Meesho.

“Since work is invariably tied to the personal identities of employees, Meesho’s new policies also reflect evolving societal beliefs and ensure non-discriminatory benefits irrespective of employees’ gender or sexual identity. The 30-week leave policy applies equally to women, men, heterogenous or same-sex couples so they can stay present for their children and also does away with the differentiation between natural childbirth, adoption, and surrogacy," the company said.

Facebook-backed Meesho joins more companies within India Inc that are offering liberal parenting policies that are not hinged on gender-based differentiation. Such policies also cover various aspects of relationships over and above covering heterogeneous and married parents.

Meesho said in case the employee is a primary caregiver, they are eligible for leaves up to 1 year (30 weeks fully paid leave and 25% pay for the next three months). If the employee is a secondary caregiver, they can avail up to 30 days of leaves.

“We have used this policy revamp to simplify the benefits and flexibility based on the caregiver’s role, rather than gender so Meeshoites can be entirely present for their family," said Ashish Kumar Singh, chief human resources officer, Meesho.

Meesho is a marketplace for long-tail and unbranded products. The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs, and individual entrepreneurs, a range of benefits. It offers a selection of over 700 categories to its customers and pan-India logistics, payment services, and customer support capabilities to sellers.

