Meet Aayush Agarwal: Snabbit boss explains why ‘house help’ firm suffered ₹168 cr loss on ₹12 cr revenue in FY26

Snabbit’s losses widened nearly 30-fold to ₹167.75 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) from ₹5.70 crore in FY25, as the instant house-help startup ramped up spending on workers and marketing to expand its business.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹12.25 crore in the year ended 31 March 2026 from ₹26.35 lakh a year earlier, according to financial statements of Maestroedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which operates Snabbit.

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Snabbit boss says it was a ‘deliberate choice’ Speaking on LinkedIn about the losses, the startup's founder and chief executive Aayush Agarwal said that building a business from “scratch” requires significant investment, even when spending far exceeds revenue.

He said the company “deliberately” invested in customer adoption, workforce training, technology, infrastructure and geographic expansion, adding that it would make the same investments again.

Aayush Agarwal's LinkedIn post (part 1)

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Aayush Agarwal's LinkedIn post (part 2)

“But what an annual P&L doesn't tell you is that at the beginning of FY26, we were losing approximately ₹1,500 per job. Last month, that number was below ₹200. And it continues to improve,” he noted.

Agarwal also highlighted the scale of job creation as Snabbit expanded its operations and strengthened its presence across markets.

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“FY26 was our first full year of operations. We started the year at 500 jobs a day and exited at 35,000. That's 70x growth in 12 months. Along the way, we acquired nearly a million customers, onboarded 20,000+ Experts, and built the infrastructure to create an entirely new consumer category,” he added.

“We're not building a business that depends on spending more to grow more. We're building one where every additional layer of scale makes the underlying economics stronger. The losses of FY26 reflect what it took to create this category. The numbers of FY27 reflect what that investment is beginning to deliver,” he wrote in the social media post.

The cost of making bookings viable Snabbit's total expenses rose to ₹194.76 crore in FY26 from ₹6.81 crore a year earlier, highlighting its efforts to capture market share in the instant home-help segment, where it competes with established player Urban Company.

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Costs relating to professionals were Snabbit’s largest expense at ₹63.07 crore, followed by marketing at ₹48.69 crore, employee expenses at ₹46.02 crore and service fulfilment expenses at ₹23.83 crore.

Also Read | Snabbit raises $56 million in series D as home services heats up

Revenue included ₹10.82 crore from platform services and ₹1.42 crore from uniform sales. Snabbit reports revenue after deducting discounts it pays for to lower customers’ bills.

Other income, mainly interest on bank deposits, contributed ₹14.77 crore, taking total income to ₹27.01 crore.

All about Aayush Agarwal Agarwal holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

He previously worked as a finance manager at White Owl before joining Zepto in 2022 as senior manager of finance. He was later elevated to the position of vice president and chief of staff at the quick-commerce company.

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In 2024, Agarwal founded Snabbit, an on-demand home services platform that provides verified and trained domestic help at customers’ doorsteps in approximately 10 minutes, with services starting at ₹99 per hour.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.