Meet Africa’s richest person: Here is why he has hired Engineers India for a ₹4,302 crore project

Aliko Dangote is Africa's richest person. He is now building a new refinery. Dangote has hired Engineers India Limited (EIL) for this project.

These are the same engineers who built his Lagos refinery. The new project is located in Kenya. Construction is set to begin in September itself. Engineers India announced this through a stock exchange filing, submitted on 22 September.

Engineers India is majority-owned by the Indian government. Its latest deal with Dangote is worth $450 million ( ₹4,302 crore). This deal covers a massive new refinery.

It will process 7 lakh barrels of crude on a daily basis. The refinery will be built in Lamu, a coastal town in Kenya.

The company operates under India's Ministry of Petroleum. It handles engineering and project management work globally. According to the filing, this project will strengthen fuel production across East Africa.

The refinery will reduce dependence on fuel imports. It will also significantly boost regional energy security. It will also supply petroleum products worldwide. This expands Kenya's role in global energy markets.

Engineers India has noted the Dangote Group's growing presence in Africa. The group wants to better serve regional demand. The new refinery will also process diverse crude grades.

This flexibility helps meet varied market needs. The exchange filing quoted the company directly. It said Dangote trusted their engineering excellence again.

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This isn't their first partnership together. Engineers India Limited previously worked on Dangote's Lekki refinery. That refinery processes 6.5 lakh barrels of crude daily. It has already been successfully commissioned.

The company is also expanding the refinery further. The target capacity is 1.4 million barrels daily. This expansion will significantly boost Africa's overall refining capacity. It represents a major industrial milestone.

Dangote Group is a massive Nigerian conglomerate. It currently operates across 17 African countries. Its business spans the oil, gas and mining sectors. It also includes petrochemicals, fertilisers, cement and sugar.

Following this announcement, Engineers India's shares rose sharply. Shares traded around ₹302.80 apiece today. This marked a rise of ₹17.70, a gain of 6.21%. The stock also touched a 52-week high. It reached ₹304.60 during today's trading session.

Who is Aliko Dangote? Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian billionaire businessman, holds the title of Africa's richest person. His net worth exceeds $50 billion, according to Forbes.

Dangote founded and leads the Dangote Group. He serves as its Chairman and CEO. His core businesses include cement and oil refining.

He also works in petrochemicals and fertiliser production. His biggest achievement remains the Dangote Refinery. It was built to boost Africa's fuel self-sufficiency.